MONSTER HUNTER WORLD AND CORONAVIRUS, THE GAME IN PS PLUS: GIFT TO ASIAN PLAYERS!

The PlayStation Plus game catalog of March 2020 includes a selection of PlayStation 4 titles that is decidedly interesting for users subscribing to the service.

In fact, fans will have the opportunity to venture for free through the Forbidden Lands of the remake of Shadow of the Colossus created by Blueprint Games, but also to dart at full speed along with the scenarios of Sonic Forces. Now, players residing in several Asian states have one more option: Monster Hunter World! Capcom and Sony have in fact chosen to make the hunting game available again within the PlayStation Plus service.

This is an initiative carried out exceptionally, in conjunction with the spread of the necessary measures to contain Coronavirus / COVID-19 in the world. The two video game giants have in fact wanted to offer a small contribution to try to offer a tool of entertainment for all fans currently bound to stay inside their home. Currently, the partnership has been dedicated only to some Asian countries, but it cannot be excluded that it may soon be extended to North America and Europe as well.

Pending any updates to this effect, we remind you that the free PS Plus games are already available for download on PlayStation 4 by subscribers to the service.