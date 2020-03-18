MICROSOFT CLAIMS TO HAVE 16 FIRST PARTIES AT WORK ON XBOX, NEW STUDY ACQUIRED?

During the first date of the Game Stack Live series aired at GDC Online, Microsoft’s Kevin Gammill said that the company currently has 16 internal studios working on games for Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X. Xbox Game Studios are however currently composed of 15 teams …

Under the Xbox Game Studios label, we find 343 industries, Compulsion Games, Double Fine, InXile Entertainment, Mojang, Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, Playground Games, Rare, The Coalition, The Initiative, Turn 10, Undead Labs, World’s Edge and Xbox Global Publishing. It is not clear whether the latter division falls within the Xbox Game Studios or not, in the latter case the internal studies would, therefore, be 14.

Why did Gammill talk about 16 studies? Has Microsoft bought new companies recently, without announcing it (yet) publicly? Or was it a simple mistake? This hypothesis, however, seems to be discarded as the intervention was pre-recorded and assembled, so there was plenty of time to notice the oversight and remove the offending segment.

Recently there has been talk of a certain Microsoft interested in a Polish studio, there are many eligible names including The Farm 51, People Can Fly and Techland, in addition of course to CD Projekt RED, although the price to acquire the house of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 could be extremely high. Another possible candidate is Asobo Studio (authors of A Plague Tale Innocence), a team that is already collaborating with the Redmond company on the development of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the last possibility is obviously the creation of a new team from scratch, as it was for The Initiative.

We also mention the possibility that the intervention counted not so much the studies, but the production units: according to some statements by Phil Spencer, The Initiative would be working on two projects; it could, therefore, be a team “divided” into two operative nuclei.