MC Mirella appears with a totally revealing look and breaks the internet: “There is no defect”

The funkier left nothing to the fans’ imagination

MC Mirella broke the internet on Tuesday night (17) on her Instagram.

The funkier showed her good form in a look beyond innovative and completely revealing to attract the attention of her followers and promote her new clip.

In the caption, she wrote: “Haven’t you heard the new song yet? Run now to YouTube to check out #ice. Badmi ”.

Ainda não escutou a música nova? Corre agora pro YouTube pra conferir #ice ⚡️ badmi

The publication received more than 316 thousand likes and followers were excited in the comments.

“Zero defects”, praised a follower. “You stole all the perfection in the world,” commented a second. “Braba has a name,” joked a third.

