The actress stunned her followers

Larissa Manoela surprised her more than 30 million Instagram followers with a post posted last Tuesday night (17).

At the click, the actress posed in a paradisiacal beach setting with the right to sunset in the background. “Um Céu do Sol ☀️”, she wrote in the post caption. Check out:

The photo exceeded 700 thousand likes. In the comments, Larissa’s followers simply went crazy. “What a woman,” said one. “Without defects”, praised another.