FAZE CLANS RAISE $ 50,000 TO HELP WITH THE CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY

Torque Esports and UMG Media, a couple of days ago, announced their partnership with the FaZe Clan to host a tournament on CoD Warzone, to raise funds for people affected by coronaviruses. The FaZe, however, have been closely affected by the epidemic.

The tournament ran normally and involved huge fans and spectators. The stream was broadcast on the FaZe Clan twitch channel, on the UMG Media channel and on the channel of the individual players who took part in the particular “ pro-am ” tournament which will continue in the following weeks.

The tournament saw the participation of 16 teams composed, as required by the battle royale format, by three men each. It was reproduced in a classic bracket format in which VIPs, singers, streamers and other leading figures competed.

Lee Trink, CEO of the FaZe Clan, said: ” More than ever, games will be a driving force behind entertainment in light of industry setbacks .” ” We can do good and raise funds to support local organizations and volunteer and charity organizations affected by a coronavirus, ” he added. The loot collected with the hashtag # Fight2Fund will be donated to local charities that work to help patients affected by the coronavirus.

The charity event raised around $ 35,109 from viewers, while the FaZe Clans donated another $ 5,000 along with Activision which put another 10,000. The total amount of money raised by the event reaches approximately 50,109 Dollars.