ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS AND THE CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY: WHERE TO BUY THE GAME

How nice would it be, in this difficult time to escape, to be able to take a plane and move to a deserted island, where you can start a new life, take a walk outdoors, grow fruit, go fishing and much more?

With Animal Crossing New Horizons, available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting March 20, all this is possible. But the question many will be asking right now is: how can I get my copy of Animal Crossing if the stores are closed due to the COVID-19 health emergency? If you haven’t pre-ordered the game yet, you can order it digitally here:

On the Nintendo e-Shop, you can pre-order Animal Crossing New Horizons. By pre-ordering you can download game data automatically to your Nintendo Switch console. The game will then be unlocked at midnight on March 20, 2020, so you can start having fun right away!

On the online sites of the main retailers : Alex.it, Amazon.it, Console & Mania, Euronics, Gamelife, Game people, GameStop, Game Warp, Levante Computer, MediaWorld, Multiplayer.com, Games, Unieuro. Deliveries work regularly.

If you have already made a pre-order from GameStop with withdrawal from the store, remember that the stores are temporarily closed due to the health emergency. What to do:

It is possible to move the deposit already paid on some other game so as not to lose it and make the purchase of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in digital copy again. All information about it is available on the GameStop website.

You can safely wait for the reopening of the GameStop stores. The deposit will remain valid for one year.

The game can also be found in the Auchan and Carrefour hypermarkets. Attention: For those who live on the islands and have not yet placed the order, the situation is slightly different because, unless the goods are already available on the island itself, deliveries are not guaranteed even for online purchases. There are no problems with purchasing the digital version.