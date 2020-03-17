XBOX SERIES X: WILL THE MARCH 18 EVENT FOCUS ON GAMES?

Yesterday Microsoft revealed in detail the Xbox Series X hardware by revealing the detailed technical specifications of its next console by revealing valuable information on the controller and on features such as Smart Delivery and Quick Resume, without forgetting the focus on the SSD and times loading.

Price aside, we now know (almost) everything there is to know about Xbox Series X … games excluded. The Redmond house has used games like State of Decay 2 and Minecraft to show respectively the reduced loading times and the potential of the Xbox Series X-Ray Tracing, in addition to Gears 5, however, no mention has been made to new projects such as Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2, just to name a few.

As you know, Microsoft is planning an Xbox panel at GDC Online, the event scheduled for March 18 will focus on Xbox Series X and Project xCloud, many at this point believe (or hope) that at the center of the show there will be the games, instead of the technical specifications, these already revealed in an extremely detailed way at the beginning of the week. There are those who hypothesize the reveal of Forza Motorsport 8 on this occasion and those who hope in the announcement of new IPs, remakes or sequels, at the moment, however, there is nothing certain.

To find out more, we will have to wait for 19:40 (Italian time) on Wednesday 18 March when the Microsoft panel will officially start at GDC 2020.