PS5: A NEW CONCEPT DESIGN WITH CORNER BLU-RAY PLAYER

While we wait for Sony to announce a date for the reveal of PS5, concept designs and fan-made works continue to emerge on the web to hypothesize the design of the next PlayStation. In some cases, these are simple style exercises, in others more complex attempts where every detail is taken care of with the utmost attention.

It is in the case of the new concept that we propose below, which presents a general look similar to that of the old PS3 Slim, with a rectangular base with rounded edges and the upper part that follows the same style, but note the solution adopted for the Blu-Ray player, in this case angular. The end result is certainly interesting and would allow optimizing the internal space avoiding overheating problems, unlike probably the cube-shaped PS5 concept.

In recent days some designers have also tried to hypothesize the appearance of the PS5 HOME screen and the various screens of the operating system, even in this case, however, this is unofficial fan-made material. There is certainly great anticipation for PlayStation 5 and the players can’t wait to find out more, but Sony is silent and the company has not yet set a presentation date for the new PS5 console.