MC Rebecca appears in an unusual position and drives the web crazy

The brunette sported her curves and heated up the weather on the web

This Monday afternoon (16), MC Rebecca completely caught the eye of her followers by posting a click on her Instagram profile.

In the record, the funkier appeared wearing a different look, sitting in a red armchair, betting on the card and leaving her followers gaping with the click.

In less than five hours, the record shared by Rebecca received more than 56,000 likes and collected praise from fans and friends.

“I am in love, this woman is absurdly beautiful!” Commented a follower. “Woman, you end up with the human being’s self-esteem!” Wrote another.