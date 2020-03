The actress declared herself to her boyfriend on Instagram

Larissa Manoela left the fans gaping when she released a photo in which she appears next to Leo Cidade on Monday afternoon (16).

“My grudin”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

The photo featured more than 472,000 likes on the celebrity’s Instagram.

“Did your butt triple?”, Joked a fan. “Life goal to have a relationship like this”, pointed out another. “You are very much a woman with that hair,” commented a third.