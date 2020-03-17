DARK SOULS 3 X SEKIRO: MOD INTRODUCES SHADOWS DIE TWICE WEAPONS AND EQUIPMENT IN DS3

Waiting to learn new official information on Eleden Ring, the Modder community linked to the works of From Software is still very active within Dark Souls 3.

Proof of this is the recent publication of a Mod that aims to blend Lothric’s dark imagery with Japan full of magic and mystery that permeates every pixel of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Specifically, the fan ” ElFonz0 ” has decided to import some elements of the action RPG into Dark Souls 3. Among the latter, there is a large selection of objects part of Wolf ‘s equipment, as well as weapons belonging to bosses and minis -boss .

These items can be freely equipped by your own videogame alter-ego during the intriguing journey to discover the mysteries of Lothric. To get a little taste of the result of this mix of genres, you can take a look at the image gallery available at the bottom of the news: what do you think of this new Shinobi look for the protagonists of Dark Souls 3?

In closing, we remind you that From Software has recently expanded the narrative universe of Sekiro, through the publication of a spin-off manga by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, published in Italy by Dynit and focused on the past of the mysterious NPC Hanbei L’Immortale.