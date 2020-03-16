Viviane Araújo recalls carnival in stunning red look

The muse showed off her good form in bright fantasy

The famous are always nostalgic when it comes to the carnival and with Viviane Araújo it is no different.

The muse recalled the revelry with a video on her Instagram on Sunday night (15), where she flaunted her healed body in her remarkable costume for the Mancha Verde parade and posed minutes before entering the avenue. “Moments before my @manchacarnaval’s parade”, she wrote in the caption.

The publication received more than 70 thousand likes and followers praised the muse in the comments.

“Carnival returns. It’s wonderful ”, praised a follower. “A diva is a diva,” commented a second. “This woman is a perfection,” wrote another.