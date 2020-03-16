RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE DEMO: COMING THIS WEEK, ACCORDING TO KNOWN INSIDER

On the sunset of February, Capcom’s top management shared a piece of long-awaited news with the public, namely the confirmation of the arrival of a Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo.

Less than a month after the launch of the game, the content has not yet been made available and the software house has unfortunately not offered more precise indications regarding its publication. Awaiting official information, the user Aesthetic Gamer / Dusk Golem, now well known within the community of Resident Evil fans, expressed himself on the matter. In the past, the Insider had in fact shared rumors that turned out to be correct.

Questioned on Twitter about the arrival of the Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo, the user limited himself to offering a specific date in response, corresponding to Friday 20 March. The preview of the new Capcom creature could, therefore, be made available later this week. Obviously, nothing confirmed: it is still a rumor and we, therefore, invite you to interpret it as such and to wait for official communications on the matter. On the other hand, dreaming costs nothing: are you anxious to see the new Nemesis land in your homes?