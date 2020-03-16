NINTENDO INDIE DIRECT COMING SOON? EASTASIASOFT PROMISES A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SWITCH!

For some weeks now, rumors and rumors have chased each other about new Nintendo-branded appointments. Among these, a new Nintendo Indie Direct also stands out.

According to an insider, the broadcast of the event is expected for Wednesday 18 March, so in a very short time! At the moment there is no type of official confirmation from the Kyoto House, but a message that appeared on social networks has helped to inflame the expectations of the public of the great N.

As you can see at the bottom of this news, in fact, EastAsiaSoft has launched a teaser dedicated to Nintendo Switch from its official Twitter account. With the latter, the publisher invites players to expect ” a very special ad,” coming ” very soon “. Among the publications edited by EastAsiaSoft stand out small productions, with a particular focus on the universe of independent development of the Asian teams. Among the titles that landed around the world under their wing, we can mention Trigger Witch, Distraint Collection, Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story, Twin Breaker or, again, OVIVO. Is a Nintendo Indie Direct really on its way?

Waiting to find out, we remind you that Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition has recently appeared in the Nintendo eShop with a dedicated card that was previously absent: together with an update of the Bayonetta 3 website, this has contributed to increasing rumors even on the main Nintendo Direct.