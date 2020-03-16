NINTENDO DIRECT ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 17TH, WILL BE DEDICATED TO INDIE GAMES

Nintendo today announced a presentation of the Indie World series dedicated to the new independent games coming in the coming months on Nintendo Switch. The show will be broadcast live at 18:00 (Italian time) on Tuesday 17 March.

” A new #IndieWorld presentation is coming! Tune in at 18:00 tomorrow for about 20 minutes of new information on upcoming indie games for #NintendoSwitch. ” more details about it.

The appointment is set for tomorrow, in about 20 minutes the Kyoto house will reveal its independent games for Switch, so we are awaiting further details. Some rumors of the past few weeks spoke of two Nintendo Direct events arriving in March, at the moment however this rumor has not been confirmed and the only confirmed show is Indie World. Could a bigger Direct be scheduled for next week by the end of March?

What do you expect from the new Indie World? What independent games do you expect to see on Nintendo Switch?