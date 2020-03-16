DEMON SLAYER, PS4 AND MOBILE: THE FIRST DETAILS ON THE TWO GAMES OF KIMETSU NO YAIBA

After the announcement of a game of Demon Slayer for PlayStation 4 and the confirmation of the existence of an additional mobile game by Kimetsu no Yaiba, the first official details arrive.

Specifically, opening the official website dedicated to the two video game projects allows you to learn the following information:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Keppuu Kengeki Royale

This is the title of the Demon Slayer game destined to land on mobile platforms, both iOS and Android. The genre of reference is the asymmetric multiplayer, in which the players will be divided into two groups. On the one hand, we will have the Demon Slayer Corps, while on the other, predictably, the Demons. The challenge for survival will develop along with a map that aims to recreate the atmosphere of the original work. The game will be free, with a free-to-play formula and the presence of in-app purchases. The launch window is set for a generic 2020, exclusively (for the moment) Japanese.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan

It is officially confirmed that the PlayStation 4 title will follow the events narrated in the anime series taken from the famous manga, with the player who will play the role of Tanjiro Kamado. The young man’s revenge will be consumed exclusively on Sony consoles, with a publication expected for 2021, currently exclusively for the Japanese market. The Aniplex team is taking care of the development and the production is defined as a ” Demon-slaying battle action “.