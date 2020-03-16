ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS, BACKUPS AND RESCUES: NINTENDO RETURNS TO EXPRESS ITSELF

Little is missing from the publication of the new chapter of Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch and the Kyoto House has again wanted to point out some details on the supported features.

As is well known, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will not support the backup of cloud save data, a function generally available to players who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online service. A choice that has generated discussions within the community of life simulator enthusiasts. To further clarify the path taken, Nintendo has published a new dedicated FAQ section.

The latter reiterates that each console will be able to host one and only one game island, regardless of the number of copies of Animal Crossing: New Horizons available to the user. To have a second island, you will need a second console. This will be valid for both digital and physical copies, as the save data will be recorded internally on the platform. A specific method, valid only for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, to transfer data from one console to another: the system will be operational by the end of the year.

As for backing up cloud saves, Nintendo claims to be considering a solution for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The latter, once again, will be exceptionally linked to Animal Crossing: New Horizons only, it can be used in case of loss or malfunction of the console and will arrive in 2020.