WAITING FOR GEARS 6: THE CARD GAME DEDICATED TO GEARS OF WAR ARRIVES

After making the new Orda Frenzy mode available in Gears 5, The Coalition team announces an interesting novelty related to the famous Microsoft franchise.

The software house has, in fact, signed a partnership with Steamforged Games, aimed at creating a Gears of War: The Card Game, a card game entirely dedicated to the narrative universe. The Company boasts significant experience in adapting video games to board games: in the past, it has in fact transformed Dark Souls and Resident Evil 2 into paper adventures.

The creation of Steamforged Games will offer a strong narrative experience, driven by a rich main campaign. Inside, players can choose to take on the role of the Coalition, and lead characters such as Marcus Fenix ​​and Dominic Santiago in action, or lead the Locust horde against mankind. Each choice made will affect the deck available to the player during the next battle. Gears of War: The Card Game does not currently have a precise release date, but is expected for the fall/winter of this year. Directly at the bottom of this news, you can view some first images of the cards created by Steamforged Games.

In closing, we report a recent visit by Phil Spencer to the headquarters of The Coalition, during which there was discussion of the presence of Gears 5 in the Xbox Series X catalog.