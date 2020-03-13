Tati Zaqui hypnotizes followers with new photos: “Work of art”

The funkier shocked her fans completely

Tati Zaqui completely shocked her followers with a very revealing sequence of photos on her Instagram last Wednesday night (11).

In clicks, the funkier appeared in front of the mirror wearing a very different look that left her good shape in evidence. In the caption, she left an unusual message: “10 years of bad luck every step aside”.

Always a success on the web, the singer’s publication had more than 460 thousand likes. Check out:

In the comments, Tati’s followers went crazy and spared no praise. “Work of art”, said one. “It’s a lot of perfection,” said another. “Send the location,” asked a third person.