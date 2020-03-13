Paolla Oliveira delights followers with differentiated look and is successful on the web

The actress left everyone simply gaping

Paolla Oliveira used her Instagram last Wednesday night (11) to share a click with her more than 25 million followers on the social network.

In the photo, she appeared with her eyes closed demonstrating a lot of fullness and showing off the different look. ” Backstage,” she wrote in the caption.

Always a success on the web, Paolla received over 270 thousand likes and many comments. Check out the post:

“It is very perfection !!!!!! ❤️😍 ”, said a follower. “Diva passing by on her timeline 😍”, said another. “Afffffff these photos should come with a warning ‘Strong images’ !!!”, joked the third fan.