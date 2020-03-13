Larissa Manoela shocks followers by completely changing the look

The actress showed off her new style and gave the talk on the web

On Thursday afternoon (12), Larissa Manoela shocked her followers by posting a sequence of photos on her Instagram profile.

In the record, the celebrity appeared betting on the card and exhibiting a novelty for her followers, with the short hair, the muse completely attracted the eyes of her followers. ” Every short she”, wrote in the caption of the publication. 

In less than an hour, the record shared by Larissa received more than 313 thousand and, as always, collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“ It’s so beautiful, I loved that hair”, commented a follower. “Perfect with any cut and any hair color !!”, said another. 

