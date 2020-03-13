Geisy Arruda shows good shape on holiday click and charms followers: “Spectacle”

The muse put the corpão to play

Geisy Arruda is enjoying a well-deserved vacation and sharing several clicks with her followers.

On Thursday night (12), it was no different. The muse posted a sequence of daring photos in Ceará and displayed her good form in a beautiful dark green outfit in a resort beyond paradise.

In the caption, she still praised the gray weather in her record: “Good for the rain…”.

The followers, as always, left several comments “saidinhos” in the publication.

“I just took my blood pressure, then I go to Instagram and see this image…”, a follower joked. “Is that all in front?” He asked a second. “I wanted to be there with you waiting for rain,” commented another.