ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS FOR NINTENDO SWITCH ON OFFER ON AMAZON FOR LESS THAN 50 EUROS

Amazon offers an offer on Animal Crossing New Horizons, promotion valid until March 20, the official release date of the new Nintendo exclusive for Switch.

This is a decidedly advantageous offer that will allow you to pre-order Animal Crossing New Horizons at 49.98 euros instead of 68.99 euros with a discount of 19.01 euros (-28%) on the list price. By making the pre-order you will block the minimum guaranteed price and you will have delivery guaranteed on the day of exit, without surprises.

The offer is valid only on the standard edition in physical format while the digital code (regularly sold by Amazon.it) has a price of 59.99 euros. New Horizons is the new awaited episode of the Animal Crossing series, it is the first great Switch exclusive of 2020, a game destined to conquer an even wider audience than the previous chapters and designed both for beginners and for those who already have experience with the series.

You can take advantage of Amazon’s discount on pre-order until March 20, if you are interested do not waste time because after this date the game will return to be sold at full price.