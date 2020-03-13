ACTIVISION LEAK: TONY HAWK’S PRO SKATER, CRASH BANDICOOT PVP AND MODERN WARFARE 2 REMASTER

In recent days the punk band The Death Set has revealed that it has produced some tracks for the soundtrack of a new game by Tony Hawk not yet announced, now a leak of TheGamingRevolution seems to confirm this and other Activision-branded projects.

Among the games being worked on at the publisher, we find apparently Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remastered, a new Call of Duty for autumn 2020 ( codename Project Zeus ), Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, a Free of Play game by Call of Duty developed by Sledgehammer Games and arriving in 2021, a PvP game of Crash and the remastered of Crash Bandicoot The Wrath of Cortex (Crash Bandicoot The Wrath of Cortex).

At the moment, nothing reported has been confirmed, however, clues about the returns of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 have emerged for some time, suggesting the actual possibility of seeing these two games on our screens again.

The Crash Bandicoot-themed projects are also interesting, as is the new Call of Duty-free to play, a path already taken by Activision with Call of Duty Warzone, a title capable of achieving a moderate success at launch with over six million players active in 24 hours.