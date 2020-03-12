Lexa publishes stunning photo and followers go crazy: “It looks like a painting”

The singer lavished beauty on her fans

Singer Lexa did a different shoot and has been spreading her photos on Instagram ever since.

On Tuesday night (10), it was no different. The muse posted another click where she appears holding a lamp and this time she is showing her tongue as a joke. Her followers were amused by the publication.

The publication received more than 76 thousand likes and the followers made very creative comments.

“It even looks like a painting of such a Goddess…”, praised a follower. “Be careful not to burn your mouth,” she joked for a second. “Perfection, my father, even making oddities hahaha,” wrote a third.