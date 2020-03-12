Kelly Key publishes photo with her daughter and similarity shocks followers: “They are twins”

Netizens are frightened by the similarity

Kelly Key and her daughter, Suzanna Freitas, spoke on the web.

The muse appeared next to her daughter in an advertising click on her Instagram, but what really amazed her followers was the resemblance between mother and daughter, who looked more like sisters, according to the followers’ comments in the post.

The publication received more than 179 thousand likes and several comments shocked by the similarity.

“They are twins,” pointed out a follower. “Which one is Kelly?”, Joked a second. “Kelly became Suzanna and Suzanna became Kelly,” commented a third.