DOOM ETERNAL: GOOGLE STADIA VERSION WILL NOT RUN IN REAL 4K AT LAUNCH – UPDATED

Bethesda and ID Software have revealed the requirements of DOOM Eternal: the card that illustrates the specifications of the different versions of the blockbuster shooter reveals an interesting detail on the resolution of the edition that will be enjoyed in-game streaming by the Google Stadia user.

In fact, on the pages of the official Bethesda website we read that DOOM Eternal on Stadia will run at 1800p and 60fps on HD display and will reach 2160p on 4K monitor only through the upscaling from this resolution, also here with an update frequency of the screen images anchored on 60fps and guaranteed HDR support for owners of a compatible monitor or TV.

Contrary to what is expected, therefore, the Google Stadia version of DOOM Eternal will not guarantee real 4K, or at least not for the launch that we remember to be scheduled for March 20 also on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The absence of this functionality from the announcement of the game’s specific specifications and system requirements contradicts what Marty Stratton said during GDC 2019: on that occasion, the co-director of ID Software promised that Google Stadia would offer a real 4K version of DOOM Eternal. If nothing else, all the previews and analyzes that are accompanying the release of the game (here you find our special on DOOM Eternal before the review) describe it as “unassailable” from a graphic and playful point of view.

Google, on the other hand, has repeatedly stressed that Stadia is a constantly evolving platform, with constant improvements in infrastructure and software that will be reflected in the graphic quality of the games and the content to be used in streaming.