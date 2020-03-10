Without makeup, Tati Zaqui shows a look ready to start the week

Make? Nothing! The funkier started all week natural

Tati Zaqui left her followers simply with her mouth open on Monday afternoon (09) when he released a photo in which he appears with a transparent shirt. In addition, the singer made it clear that dispensed with makeup

“I skipped makeup today,” he said in the publication’s caption.

The photo had more than 89 thousand likes.

“Guys, this woman is a heartbreaker,” commented one. “In fact, you don’t even need makeup to be perfect,” pointed out one more. “Flirt with me, bro,” joked a third.

