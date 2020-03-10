Tati Zaqui fancies production with a leopard look: “This is perfection”

The funkier impressed her followers

Tati Zaqui never lets her followers sleep and this Monday morning (09) was no different.

The muse posed with a super different look and all worked in leopard print, but without leaving the palette of blue colors that Tati likes so much. In addition, the funkier exhibited a beautiful production in her hair and her impeccable makeup. The caption drew attention: “I invite you to have an appointment, do you accept? # CompromissoComADança ”.

The publication received more than 200 thousand likes in a few hours and the followers spared no praise.

“Marry me for the love of DEEEEEUS ???”, a follower joked. “Of course, a perfect woman like that”, praised a second. “This beauty is not in a condition”, commented another.