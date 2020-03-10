POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD AND POKÉMON COCO: CELEBI AND ZARUDE AS A GIFT BY BOOKING THE VISION

The cinematic universe dedicated to the Pokémon series is preparing to expand with the arrival in the cinemas of Pokémon: Coco, the twenty-third film of the franchise.

The debut of the film in theaters will be accompanied in Japan by a particularly interesting initiative for all lovers of Game Freak creatures. By booking the show, it will be possible to obtain two codes for free to proceed with the free download of two Pokémon in the recent Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. The pocket monsters selected for the initiative are, specifically:

Celebi : Mysterious grass / psycho-type Pokémon, known since the Second Generation;

: Mysterious grass / psycho-type Pokémon, known since the Second Generation; Zarude: the creature makes its debut with the eighth, and current, Generation. Its existence was revealed to the public on the occasion of Pokémon Day 2020. It is a Grass / Dark Type Monkey Monkey;

To date, the initiative does not seem to have been confirmed even for the future debut in western cinemas of Pokémon: Coco. So far, the theatrical debut is set for July 10th: the film sees the return to the direction of Tetsuo Yajima. Pending any updates to this effect, we remind Trainers traveling along with the areas of the Galar Region that a new event is currently active within the Wild Lands of Pokémon Sword and Shield.