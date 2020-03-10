GHOSTWIRE TOKYO WILL BE AT E3 2020, THE CONFIRMATION OF PETE HINES

Announced at E3 2019, Ghostwire Tokyo has long been lost, however, the game is still in development and everything is going well, as confirmed by Bethesda’s Pete Hines in the new episode of the podcast Kinda Funny’s We Have Cool Friends.

Hines has confirmed that Ghostwire Tokyo will be present at E3 in Los Angeles scheduled from 9 to 11 June, at the moment however the publisher has not yet confirmed the plans for the fair, probably due to the delicate international situation due to the Coronavirus emergency. It is not clear at the moment if E3 2020 will be held or if the event will be canceled, the organization is working to create a high-level show by continuing to carefully monitor the succession of events.

Ghostwrite Tokyo is in development in the Tango Gameworks studios (The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2), under the supervision of Shinji Mikami, the game is still without a launch window but many have hypothesized a publication during 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X, the target platforms have not yet been confirmed.