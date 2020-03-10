Ex-BBB Carol Peixinho poses with a different look and declares: “We are wonderful”

The muse rocked with the click on the web
This past Sunday (8), former BBB Carol Peixinho impressed her followers with a stunning photo on her Instagram.
In the click, she appears wearing a differentiated costume with strategic cutouts that left her good shape in evidence. “Long live us, women !!! We are wonderful, unique, victorious… and we will not let anyone tell us or convince us otherwise !!! It is beautiful and real the power that our union has !!! ”, she started in the caption.
“There is a lot to fight for and achieve, but we will continue on this daily journey together !!! Helping us, respecting us, admiring us … and so we will shine and achieve a lot in this world !!! ”, she concluded. Check out:
View this post on Instagram
Viva nos mulheres!!! Somos maravilhosas, únicas, vitoriosas… e não vamos deixar que ninguém nos digam ou nos convençam do contrário!!! É lindo e real o poder que a nossa união tem!!! Há muito o que lutar e conquistar, mas seguiremos nessa jornada diária, juntas!!! Nos ajudando, nos respeitando, nos admirando… e assim vamos brilhar e conquistar muita coisa nesse mundão!!! . 🌹
In the comments, the followers went crazy. “What a scandal,” said one. “My inspiring muse,” wrote another. “Simply wonderful,” said another fan.