Anitta shares summer click and natural beauty draws attention: “There is no defect”

The singer is enjoying the vacation in paradise

Anitta keeps sharing photos from her vacation. And on Monday night (09), it was no different.

The singer posted yet another sequence of clicks in the Maldives Islands, where she appears sporting luxury holidays and an enviable form for her followers, always with revealing models and breathtaking paradisiacal photos.

In the caption, she said that she doesn’t want to go home: “ Sunset… I don’t want it to end!”.

The publication received more than 740 thousand likes and several comments praising the muse.

“To call it wonderful is not enough”, praised a follower. “Zero defects”, commented a second. “Wow what a beautiful view, and I’m not even talking about the sunset,” joked a third.