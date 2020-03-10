All natural, Pocah impresses with good shape on Instagram

The singer left the crowd gaping on social media

On the night of last Sunday (09), Pocah impressed her followers by publishing a photo in which she appears lying in bed all-natural and gave something to talk about.

“Every day is ours!”, She wrote in the caption of the publication, referring to Women’s Day.

The photo had about 321 thousand likes.

“All-natural women are something else, right?”, Pointed out one. “Let’s go with natural beauty”, commented another. “Happy Women’s Day, love,” wished a third.