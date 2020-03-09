They take to kill! Christian Bale the worst enemy of Chris Hemsworth

And that they share name

If among the beautiful girls’ jealousy occurs frequently between two handsome men the thing follows the same line, jealousy does not know the gender. Nothing has to do with his profession, his economic capacity and his origin, all that does not matter, what counts is the attractiveness. And between Christian Bale and Chris Hemsworth, we have a hard time choosing … hence the handsome war, although on the screen!

Elsa Pataky’s couple believed that with having a body of scandal and blue eyes, he had won everything. In addition, the character of ‘Thor’ intends to continue occupying his body forever and ever.

But now Bale arrives … so what?

Well, he has become the villain, the enemy of the next installment of the hammer superhero!

Chris and Christian will share a film in the next installment of Thor that will be titled ‘Thor: Love and thunder’ but they will do it as true antagonists.

Can Bale forget that Robert Pattinson has taken off Batman’s suit?