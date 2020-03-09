SEKIRO SHADOWS DIE TWICE BECOMES EVEN MORE DIFFICULT: HERE IS THE RANDOM MOD!

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the latest work by From Software and Hidetaka Miyazaki, certainly does not offer a low level of difficulty, but there are those who still wanted to further complicate the challenge!

The modder ” thefifthmatt ” has in fact created a Mod capable of changing the cards on the table within the dangerous but fascinating world of the game. Thanks to the content, PC players can actually venture into a sort of new semi blin-run by Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. The Mod, in fact, randomly modifies the placement on the map of enemies, mini-bosses and bosses , as well as common objects and key objects . To make his way along with the lands of Ashina, it may, therefore, be necessary to fund all the skills of the Wolf, Shinobi protagonist of the action RPG.

To ensure the possibility of proceeding along the entire adventure, the modder has also introduced some changes to in-game events that in the original occur only following the completion of a specific action by the player. To get a taste of the contents proposed by the creation of “thefifthmatt”, at the bottom of this news you can find some preview images , which obviously represent a spoiler on the contents of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Waiting for new information on Elden Ring, fans of From Software productions can, therefore, try their luck in this peculiar version of the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019.