POKÉMON SWORD AND SHIELD: NEW RAID EVENTS, SNORLAX GIGAMAX AND OTHERS ARE COMING!

Pokémon Trainers looking for challenges will be delighted to learn that the Wild Lands of the Galar Region have been featured in a new update.

As part of a program of periodic alternation of available creatures, and after the arrival of Mewtwo, the Raids now foresee the possibility of facing a new set of colossal opponents. Toxicity, Grimmsnarl, Hatteren, Kingler, and Orbeetle have therefore left the scene to make room for the following Poket Monster inversion Gigamax:

Snorlax Gigamax ;

Machamp Gigamax ;

Gengar Gigamax ;

The three powerful Pokémon, respectively belonging to the Normal Type, the Fight Type, and the Specter / Poison Type, are all exponents of the First Generation of the Game Freak creatures and have therefore made their debut in the Pokédex with Pokémon Red and Blue PoKèmon. The three Pockets Monsters from the Kanto region are now available in the Pokémon Wild Sword and Pokémon Shield Raids of the Wild Lands: Trainers can then head to the heart of the Galar Region to try to face them. The event will remain available until March 25th, at 23:59 UTC.

In closing, we remember that in the latest Pokémon Direct, Game Freak and Nintendo confirmed a post-launch support plan for the two titles: Francesco “Cydonia” Cilurzo spoke in-depth in his special dedication to the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansions Pass.