Larissa Manoela spontaneously appears in a photo on the beach and celebrates: “Pride to be born woman”

The actress left the crowd gaping on Instagram

Larissa Manoela inspired her Instagram followers with a shared publication this past Sunday (8).

In the photo, the actress posed quite spontaneously on a beach in Rio de Janeiro and left her great shape on display. In the caption, she typed a text in honor of International Women’s Day.

“What pride to be born a WOMAN! We are born already knowing that the world awaits us. That blooming is beautiful but also challenging! You have to be strong, you have to be strong, you have to dream and play. Being a woman means being, growing, belonging, moving, learning and living 🤍 Happy Women’s Day 🤍 ”, she wrote. Check out:

In the comments, Larissa’s followers spared no praise. “What a goddess,” wrote one. “Too wonderful,” said another. “Do you really exist?” Asked another fan, admired.