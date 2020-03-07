Nicole Bahls sports good form in a paradisiacal setting and raises the mood on the web

Arjun Sethi
NICOLE BAHLS in Bikini on the beach in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro

The muse put the corpão to the game and gave the talk

Nicole Bahls drew sighs from her followers this Friday afternoon (06), by posting an incredible click on her official Instagram profile.

On record, the muse fitness appeared on the beach, lying in front of the sea, wearing a different bikini and sporting her good shape. “Sunny day”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Dia de sol ☀️ @chave.do.sol

In less than two hours, the record shared by Nicole received more than 8,000 likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“A mermaid in the sand! Wonderful! ”Commented a follower. “Guys… what a perfection, it doesn’t even look real”, wrote another.

