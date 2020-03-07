Mileide Mihaile remembers carnival and enviable good shape shocks: “She’s a muse”

The brunette put the corpão to play in sapucaí

Mileide Mihaile also took some time off her Thursday (5th) to participate in the #TBT.

The brunette recalled the carnival in a sequence of clicks and her parade through the Academicos do Grande Rio, in a dazzling Indian fantasy that left her body sculpture in evidence.

In the caption, she showed gratitude: “TBT full of gratitude for this mega professional group!”.

The publication received more than 90 thousand likes and followers freaked out in the comments.

“A body is a body! I’ll fight! ”, Commented a follower. “It’s to break the internet, break it soon!”, Joked a second. “Respect that body,” wrote a third.