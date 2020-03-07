FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE: THE DEMO COMPARED TO THE 2015 REVEAL TRAILER

Almost five years after the announcement, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally getting ready to see the light. A few weeks after the release Square Enix has made a playable demo available to fans eagerly waiting, and a YouTube user has had a brilliant idea to compare it with the first Final Fantasy 7 Remake video gameplay.

The video in question, shown on the occasion of the PlayStation Experience in December 2015, was the first to show Final Fantasy 7 Remake in action with the real game engine. Thanks to the video comparison, therefore, we can appreciate the evolution that the graphic sector has undergone over the past five years of development. As you can also see, in all this time both the color palette and different shots have undergone variations. The character design has also been slightly modified, but the feeling is that the level of general detail has been increased. What do you think?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be launched on April 10 on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, platforms on which it will remain in an exclusive thunderstorm for a whole year. Yesterday the developers told us about the recreation of the city of Midgar and some changes made to the story after the attack on the Reactor (attention, there are spoilers!).