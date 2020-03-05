WILL XBOX LOCKHART BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY? AN INSIDER REVEALS PRICE AND FEATURES

New rumors about Xbox Lockhart, the codename of the “entry-level” version of the next generation of Microsoft consoles. If Xbox Series X goes to cover the top of the range segment, Lockhart should position itself as a more accessible platform from an economic point of view.

As reported by the insiders reveal Lockhart is imminent, the console should be able to rely on a power equal to 4 TeraFLOPS with rDNA architecture and various optimizations that make up the more powerful card than Xbox One X.

The price should be set at $ 300, therefore presumably positioning itself in a cheaper range than the Xbox Series X, whose price has not yet been announced but which according to some insiders will not be less than $ 399/499. At the moment there is nothing confirmed, however, it seems that Microsoft wants to focus on a ” multi hardware ” strategy right away, so as to meet the needs of a wider audience.

It is not clear whether Xbox Series X and Xbox Lockhart (codenamed) will be released at the same time or if the house of Redmond will make the most powerful model available first and then launch the entry-level model at a later time, perhaps during 202 1. We look forward to confirmation or denial.