WILL XBOX LOCKHART BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY? AN INSIDER REVEALS PRICE AND FEATURES

New rumors about Xbox Lockhart, the codename of the “entry-level” version of the next generation of Microsoft consoles. If Xbox Series X goes to cover the top of the range segment, Lockhart should position itself as a more accessible platform from an economic point of view.
As reported by the insiders reveal Lockhart is imminent, the console should be able to rely on a power equal to 4 TeraFLOPS with rDNA architecture and various optimizations that make up the more powerful card than Xbox One X.
The price should be set at $ 300, therefore presumably positioning itself in a cheaper range than the Xbox Series X, whose price has not yet been announced but which according to some insiders will not be less than $ 399/499. At the moment there is nothing confirmed, however, it seems that Microsoft wants to focus on a ” multi hardware ” strategy right away, so as to meet the needs of a wider audience.
It is not clear whether Xbox Series X and Xbox Lockhart (codenamed) will be released at the same time or if the house of Redmond will make the most powerful model available first and then launch the entry-level model at a later time, perhaps during 202 1. We look forward to confirmation or denial.
Hearing that Microsoft will share Lockhart details for the first time, soon.
Should give insight into Xbox’s multi Sku approach to the next generation.
Remember, this console with 4TF Navi GPU & Zen CPU is entry model & overall better than X1-X today. Around $300. #xbox pic.twitter.com/7I8BvurWfP
— DEALER (@Dealer_Gaming) March 5, 2020