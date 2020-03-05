STAR WARS PROJECT MAVERICK: IT’S THE NEW EA MOTIVE GAME, ACCORDING TO JASON SCHREIER

At the end of February, Jason Schreier, the well-known editor of Kotaku, had released some rumors related to the near future videogame of the Star Wars franchise.

The latter have now intertwined with an interesting sighting: during the day of Wednesday 4 March, in fact, some observers have discovered references to a Star Wars Project Maverick within the PlayStation Store database. Subsequently, further investigations by the community prompted several observers to say that the project code would include indications regarding the presence of a multiplayer sector and the fact that the title is currently in beta testing. Instead, any type of support for Virtual Reality technology seems to be excluded.

Following the spread of these rumors, also Jason Schreierhe returned to express himself on the subject. Not long ago, the editor of Kotaku had in fact claimed to be aware of the start of work on two new Star Wars games in development at EA. The first of these would be developed by Respawn and would represent a sequel to the popular Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. The second would instead be a project defined as a ” minor and unusual project ” developed by EA Motive. According to reports recently on Twitter by Schreier, the latter would be Star Wars Project Maverick.

As usual, we remind you that we are talking about the rumor and that, at the moment, no official confirmation has come from EA regarding OnStar Wars Project Maverick.