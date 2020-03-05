Pregnant, Giovanna Ewbank poses at the gym and shows her pregnant belly

The muse delighted followers

On Wednesday night (04), Giovanna Ewbank delighted her followers with a fitness click.

5 months pregnant, the blonde posed in the gym and showed off her pregnant belly, which drew sighs from her fans. In the caption, she told how good it is to exercise: “ How good it is to get back to exercising. At first, I was afraid and insecure to do something that would harm the baby, but this week I started exercising again to take care of my health. And how I feel better already! Our body is our home! Thank you for my beloved friend @chico_salgado for supporting me in this moment of my life! ”.

The publication reached more than 260 thousand likes and the followers were passionate about the click.

“I’m going to put you in a little pot !!!!”, a follower joked. “You can get even more beautiful pregnant!”, Praised a second. “Mommy is hot,” commented a third.