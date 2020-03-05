PLAYSTATION NOW: WHICH IS THE BEST GAME OF MARCH 2020?

The PlayStation Now games of March 2020 are now available on PlayStation 4 and PC, with a particularly rich selection, undoubtedly one of the most interesting in recent months. The March lineup includes games like Remedy’s Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider (the last episode of Lara Croft’s reboot trilogy) and Wolfenstein II The New Colossus, to which are added various Koei Tecmo titles including Dead or Alive 5 Last Round, Toukiden 2 and Warriors All-Stars, to name a few.

We ask you: what is the best PlayStation Now game of March 2020? The word is yours!