MARIO KART TOUR UPDATES IN VIEW OF SUPPORT FOR MULTIPLAYER

Nintendo has released a new update for Mario Kart Tour, this update adds support for the multiplayer mode which will officially debut on March 9 at 03:00 in the morning (Italian time).

The patch also adds the Visual feature and makes changes and technical improvements to improve the gaming experience on iOS and Android devices.

Mario Kart Tour news

Support for multiplayer mode has been added, allowing you to compete against friends and players around the world. This feature will be available on March 9 at 03:00

The Visual function has been added, which allows you to freely change the angle during a race while your driver steers automatically

Other changes have been made and issues known to improve the gaming experience have been fixed

Mario Kart Tour was launched last September, immediately enjoying considerable public success and quickly reaching 100 million downloads. At the end of last year, Nintendo launched the Beta of multiplayer, the multiplayer options are now preparing to make their official debut, the multiplayer sector will be available from March 9.