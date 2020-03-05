Luísa Sonza breaks the internet by showing carnival looks: “You are absurd!”

The blonde left her followers in love with the clicks

This Wednesday afternoon (04), Luísa Sonza gaped at her followers by posting a sequence of photos on her Instagram profile.

In the records, the singer emerged wearing several carnival looks, putting the corpão to play and leaving her followers in love with the photos. “So, which Carnival look did you like the most?”, She wrote in the publication’s caption.

In less than two hours, the record shared by Luísa received more than 180 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“Everyone, everyone looks impeccable on you!” Commented a follower. “You are wonderful in everyone !!”, said another. “You are perfect, understand that,” wrote another.