Larissa Manoela poses with a stunning look and charms followers: “Your beauty is overkill”

The actress made her followers vomit hearts
Larissa Manoela left her followers vomiting hearts on Wednesday night (04) on her Instagram.
The actress posed with a basic look, but nothing basic at the same time, showing beautiful long and defined legs, wearing a long denim skirt and a black blouse, focusing on the shoe because it is an advertising post. But what really drew attention was the muse’s natural beauty, which delighted followers.
@gerandofalcoes + @schutzoficial = TUDO PRA MIM 🤍 O relacionamento da marca com influenciadoras é parte da essência da Schutz e o objetivo é impactar mais de 30 mil crianças e jovens que buscam por meio da ONG Gerando Falcões oportunidades de desenvolvimento nos esportes, cultura e na qualificação profissional. Obviamente eu tô muito feliz de ver de pertinho a oportunidade de unir o que existe de melhor na essência da Schutz, das parceiras deles e da Gerando Falcões. Acompanhem as realizações desse super time ✨
The publication accumulated more than 430 thousand likes and the followers left passionate praise.
“Your beauty is an exaggeration”, praised a follower. “A big woman,” he noticed a second. “You never tire of being beautiful, do you?”, Praised a third.