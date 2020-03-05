Larissa Manoela poses for a photo after training and celebrates: “I’m back”

The actress received high praise from followers with the click
Larissa Manoela left her more than 29 million followers on Instagram delighted with her beauty after a photo shared on Wednesday (4).
In the summer click, the actress posed with a fitness look after training and her hair in a bun. “I went back to training and I’m sooooo happy!”, She started at the beginning of the post’s caption.
Always a success on the web, Larissa’s publication had more than 230 thousand likes and accumulated a series of praise in the comments. Check out:
Voltei a treinar e tô muuuuuito feliz! Desde Novembro do ano passado depois da minha cirurgia de retirada da vesícula tive que me afastar dos exercícios físicos. Quando fui autorizada a voltar comecei meu filme. Sendo assim fiquei distante por um período maior, contra minha vontade. Sem tempo de conciliar a academia com meus trabalhos. Em determinados momentos é muito difícil arrumar um tempinho na agenda mas quando se tem força de vontade você dá um jeito de achar e encaixar. Estar bem e com a sua saúde mental, física e espiritual em dia é essencial. Procure sempre cuidar-se e manter-se ativo para que assim suas coisas fluam de maneira natural e agradável. Acima de tudo te fazendo feliz! YO GO GIRL 💪🏼🏃🏻♀️🤍
“I want to be fitness like that too”, said a follower. “PERFECT WITHOUT DEFECTS”, said yet another. “She looks like a woman in her 30s,” pointed out a third person.