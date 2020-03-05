FORTNITE NITROGLYCERIN: WHERE TO VISIT DIFFERENT POINTS OF INTEREST

After explaining how to fly with a motorboat, in this mini-guide to the Fortnite Nitroglycerine Trials challenges we show you where to visit different Points of Interest, indicating on the map all the positions of these locations.

Unlike the indicated places, the points of interest are locations that are not explicitly indicated on the map. To help you find them, in order to complete the challenge in question, we indicate them below.

The locations of the Points of Interest in Fortnite Season 2

As you can see on the map at the bottom of the page, the Points of Interest are numerous and are scattered throughout the island of Fortnite Season 2. This challenge of the Nitroglycerin Tests requires you to visit a total of 15 Points of Interest, even over several matches.

A goal that will be quite simple to achieve, since you will simply have to land on the island and visit the various Points of Interest in your surroundings, as you move from one location to another. To speed up the process, a good tip would be to land on the southeast portion of the map, where you can find the greatest concentration of Points of Interest.